The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,898,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

