The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$218.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $210.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average is $184.69. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

