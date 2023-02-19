The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

