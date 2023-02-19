TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Tops $20.33 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $275.21 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00081454 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00058111 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010633 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00030244 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003816 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,034,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,278,764 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.