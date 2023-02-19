TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after buying an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

