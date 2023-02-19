TD Securities Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to C$68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

