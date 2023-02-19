Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $73.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.