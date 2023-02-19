Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $68.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

