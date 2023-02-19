Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $156.82 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00557254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00172034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

