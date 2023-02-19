Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.