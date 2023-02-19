Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.58.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

