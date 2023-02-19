Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $66,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.8 %

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 88,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,063. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.