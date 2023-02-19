STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.80 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $88.80 million and $4.66 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00215664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,690.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04807969 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,028,508.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.