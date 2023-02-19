STP Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.28 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04806643 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,350,902.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

