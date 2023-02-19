StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SNFCA stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

