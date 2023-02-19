StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

