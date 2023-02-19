StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Stories

