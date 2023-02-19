StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Price Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
