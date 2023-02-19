StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

