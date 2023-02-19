StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 18.07%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

