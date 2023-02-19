StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

