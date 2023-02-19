STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.4 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €45.91 ($49.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.45. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.06).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

