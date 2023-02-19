STMicroelectronics Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of STM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
