Stifel Nicolaus Trims Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price to $21.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.