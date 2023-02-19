Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stake Cut by Towle & Co

Towle & Co reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 2.6% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 247,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

