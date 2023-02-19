STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -653.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

