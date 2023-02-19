Status Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $119.62 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00043819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00215882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,691.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02974051 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,186,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

