STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $132.62 million and approximately $52,179.12 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004317 BTC on major exchanges.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

