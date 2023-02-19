Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,379 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

