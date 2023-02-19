StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic Substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -1,331.21% -60.74% -22.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 262 600 1203 18 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic Substances” companies have a potential upside of 41.28%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -0.21 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $458.05 million $28.52 million -66.65

StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences rivals beat StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

