SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,680 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $212,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $61.74. 1,242,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.