Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CXM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.91. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $221,349 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

