SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 5.95% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $200,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

