SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Position Trimmed by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $120.14.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

