Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $157.54 million and approximately $344.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00215811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00650162 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.