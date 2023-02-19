Songbird (SGB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.29 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Songbird has a market cap of $104.29 million and $740,287.09 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

