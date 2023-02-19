Somerset Capital Management LLP Purchases 111,802 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,540 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 111,802 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 8.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.14% of SEA worth $43,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 5,187,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,859. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

