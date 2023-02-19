Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,133 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock worth $11,794,997. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

