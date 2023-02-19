Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $5,640,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 61,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 553,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,246,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

