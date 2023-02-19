Smith Moore & CO. Sells 820 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $92.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

