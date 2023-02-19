Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 148,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $192.53 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $204.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.