Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

