Smith Moore & CO. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.