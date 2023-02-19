Smith Moore & CO. Buys 5,037 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.86 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

