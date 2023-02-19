Smith Moore & CO. Buys 5,037 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $38.86 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.