Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,470 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 366,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

