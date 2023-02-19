Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,084 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.11. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

