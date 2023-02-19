Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 32,428 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,428 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $873.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

