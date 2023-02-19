Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 127,459 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,459 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.