Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,010 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

GM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

