Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Seagen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Shares of SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

