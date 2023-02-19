Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

ESS opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

